ALM’s Judy Diamond Associates Re-Launches American Directory of Group Insurance Plans

New York, NY – November 17, 2015 – ALM’s Judy Diamond Associates’ announced today the re-launch of its flagship prospecting tool, The American Directory of Group Insurance Plans. Available immediately to all customers, the enhanced platform provides LinkedIn integration, presentation-ready plan reports and more than 100 searchable data elements all designed to support sales efforts and get providers in front of key decision makers faster.

The new American Directory of Group Insurance Plans unlocks the value of the Form 5500, providing new and more useful ways to analyze plan data and contact plan decision makers. Group Insurance 2.0 is a next generation tool designed specifically to support the sales and marketing activities of brokers.

“The new American Directory of Group Insurance Plans allows brokers to spend less time prospecting and more time selling,” says Eric Ryles, managing director of ALM Financial Intelligence. “With this update, users can more easily identify, research and contact employer groups. This new suite of tools gives them everything they need to prioritize leads, schedule meetings, impress prospects and outsell the competition.”

Anyone interested in learning more can visit http://www.judydiamond.com/products/group-insurance-directory/.

