Introducing the JDA Blog!

It is my pleasure to announce the launch of the Judy Diamond Associates official blog site. While we have always included resources and research about employee benefits in general and the Department of Labor Form 5500 in specific, we are now doubling our efforts to provide our clients and the community as a whole informative and insightful commentary related to all things 5500.

By the way, if you have not already downloaded our free 2018 401(k) Benchmark Report, please check it out by following this link.

Our goal here is to provide information that can help you gain an edge on your competition by educating you about the intricacies of the data that is available from the Form 5500. This includes not only how it can be used for prospecting but also for market sizing and protecting your business from poachers trying to steal your clients.

Some of the topics you can expect to see in future posts include:

CPAs, the 5500 and the 80 – 120 Rule

Limitations in the data available in the 5500 and how to get around them

How to use Red Flags, the Plan Score and Talking Points to highlight your competitive advantage

How bench-marking can be used during investment reviews

And, an answer to one of the most frequently asked questions, “Who is Judy Diamond? Is there a real person behind the name?”

Those are just a few of the ideas we have in mind. If you have any questions or ideas you think would be a good topic for us to address, please contact me at the email below.