Insurance and Benefits Thought Leaders Set to Gather at 15th Annual BenefitsPRO Broker Expo

New York, NY – January 10, 2019 — Influential business leaders from the insurance and employee benefits industries will convene at the 15th annual BenefitsPRO Broker Expo at the Hyatt Regency Miami in Miami, FL on April 2-4, 2019.



The event will feature networking opportunities as well as educational sessions hosted by leading industry practitioners and national experts who will provide insights to help brokers and agents increase sales, improve client satisfaction, and run more profitable brokerages/agencies.



Nationally renowned keynote speakers at the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo 2018 will include:

James Carville, Political Icon, and Mary Matalin, Celebrated Conservative Voice and Former Presidential Advisor, will share their insights, “Exploring the Current Political Landscape & A View Into 2020” on the morning of April 3rd.

Erik Qualman, Keynote Speaker & Best Selling Author, will be the opening keynote on April 2nd, discussing “Innovation By Design: Becoming the Disruptor vs. the Disrupted”.

Rear Admiral Susan Blumenthal, M.D. (ret.), Internationally Recognized Health Expert and Leader, will share her thoughts on “How to Breathe New Life Into Healthcare” on April 3rd.

“We are excited about this year’s agenda, which features top-notch keynote speakers and some of the foremost thought leaders in our industry,” said Paul Wilson, Editor-in-Chief of ALM’s BenefitsPRO. “The growing movement toward education and collaboration in our industry is contagious, and it’s one of my favorite things about our annual Expo. Every year, I’m impressed and inspired watching hundreds of benefits advisors networking, learning and sharing their knowledge and experience with others.”

In addition to a distinguished line-up of keynotes, this year’s Expo will close with “BEN TALKS”, a rapid-fire series of TED talk-style keynotes with benefits visionaries covering “Why It All Matters?”. Featured speakers include:

Dr Josh Luke, Healthcare Futurist & Former Hospital CEO

Emma Passe, Senior Account Executive – EBMS

Adam Russo, Co Founder & Chief Executive Officer – The Phia Group, LLC

James Blachek, Co Founder & Principal – The Benefits Group, LLC

For more information and to register for the BenefitsPRO Broker Expo, visit: https://www.event.benefitspro.com/bprobrokerexpo and follow @Benefits_PRO and join in the conversation with #BProBrokerExpo.